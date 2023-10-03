Jarrow Formulas® Launches MagMind® Student Loan Pay Off Sweepstakes Just in Time for Loan Payments Resuming This October

One Grand Prize Winner to Receive Student Loan Pay Out of up to $50,000

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The more than 44 million Americans carrying upwards of $1.7 trillion of student debt will be feeling added stress as student loan payments resume this October. To relieve some of the pressure, Jarrow Formulas®, a leading dietary supplement brand helping consumers feel the power of good chemistry, has launched the MagMind® Student Loan Pay Off Sweepstakes Ɨ.

Jarrow Formulas Logo (PRNewswire)

Running from September 29 – December 8, 2023, the MagMind Student Loan Pay Off Sweepstakes will award one grand prize winner a student loan pay off of up to $50,000 and four first prize winners a student loan pay off of up to $2,500Ɨ.

"Studies have shown that the average student loan can take upwards of 20 years to pay off, a significant burden on students and graduates that can cause stress and be an added distraction to their already busy lives," said Rick Stuhr, Chief Commercial Officer for Jarrow Formulas. "In honor of our MagMind magnesium line products that aid with mental alertness, focus, attention, and balancing stress levels, we wanted to launch a sweepstake that would relieve some of that pressure."

Alongside the sweepstakes, Jarrow Formulas is introducing an expansion of its popular, science-backed MagMind product, creating a Mental Wellness platform. The new line now includes MagMind Stress Resistance and MagMind Productivity, which feature a clinically studied form of magnesium, Magtein®, along with other adaptogens to support focus, attention, and brain health, as well as help balance stress levels, reduce occasional fatigue, and more.*

All MagMind products are available in capsule form and are non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free:

Includes Magtein ® , which has been shown to readily cross the blood-brain barrier in preclinical studies and support brain health and memory in healthy adults, along with increased REM sleep.*

Formulated with three clinically studied ingredients: Magtein® magnesium l-threonate, Rhodiolife ® Rhodiola rosea , and l-theanine to support a better mood, relaxation, and promote the body's resistance to occasional stress and reduces mental fatigue.*

Formulated with Magtein® and EnXtra®, a clinically studied Thai Ginger herb, and is designed start working within one hour and can sustain mental alertness for up to five hours.*

"At Jarrow Formulas, we are committed to science and helping people feel the power of good chemistry," added Stuhr. "Our MagMind product is a clinically backed, effective magnesium supplement trusted by consumers for more than 10 years. The new MagMind Stress Resistance and MagMind Productivity innovations come at a time when consumers are feeling tension from a wide variety of angles in their lives and are seeking trusted, effective products to support their mental wellness needs."

To feel the power of superior science and smarter formulas, consumers can find more information and where to buy all three MagMind products at www.Jarrow.com and at natural food retailers nationwide. To learn more about Jarrow Formulas, please visit www.Jarrow.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook. To enter the MagMind Student Loan Pay Off Sweepstakes, visit www.MagMindStudentLoans.com.

About Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Jarrow Formulas was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles with the goal to promote good health with high-quality and effective dietary supplement formulations. Jarrow Formulas offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements including products that support digestive health, mental wellness, energy, heart health, and immune health. For more information, visit www.Jarrow.com.

ƗNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., D.C., and U.S. territories who are at least 18 years old and the age of majority in his/her jurisdiction of residence, as of date of entry. Void where prohibited. Entrants must have outstanding U.S. federal or state or bank/institution student loan debt as of 9/28/23 to enter. Funds sent directly to loan provider. Begins 10:00 AM ET on 9/29/23; ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/8/23. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For Official Rules, visit www.MagMindStudentLoans.com. Sponsor: Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more information, contact:

Agency H5 for Jarrow

JarrowPR@agencyh5.com

1 (312) 217-0373

Jarrow Formulas MagMind (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jarrow Formulas