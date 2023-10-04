AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES RECYCLED SILK DUVET INSERT

Avocado just took eco-luxury to new heights.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado, makers of certified organic mattresses and bedding, just took eco-luxury to another level with their new recycled silk duvet insert .

To make the comforter, Avocado fills a soft, 400-thread-count, GOTS-certified organic cotton case with renewable, recycled mulberry silk — one of the finest silks in the world. Perfect for every season, the comforter stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It's lightweight, breathable, thermoregulating, and machine washable.

"Our recycled silk comforter is the pinnacle of sustainable luxury," said Annie Graybill, Avocado's Director of Product Marketing. "Wonderfully cozy, practical, and gentle on the planet — that's just how we do things at Avocado."

While silk production requires less water than other fabrics, it also relies on domesticated silkworms that feed on the leaves of the mulberry tree. That's why Avocado uses recycled silk for its Silk Duvet Insert. It's a more ethical option compared to virgin silk. Plus, recycled silk reduces waste by keeping silk scraps out of landfills and giving them new life as luxurious, sustainable bedding.

The new product is consistent with Avocado's Project Zero Waste. Avocado has an overall waste diversion rate of 78% and its goal is at least 80%. Avocado is always seeking innovative ways to be more sustainable — while never compromising the luxury feel of its products. From materials to manufacturing and shipping, Avocado understands that every small decision contributes to its larger impact.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado also donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

