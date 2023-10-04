CREATIVE COMMUNICATIONS & PRODUCTION AGENCY BACCHUS CELEBRATES GLOBAL GROWTH & NEWLY BOLSTERED SENIOR TEAM STATESIDE, AHEAD OF ITS 25TH YEAR

With two US agency outposts - New York and Miami - Bacchus has doubled team size in response to significant business demand from global clients seeking local market expertise with a broader legacy perspective.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacchus , the leading luxury brand development and creative communications agency, celebrates its upcoming 25th anniversary year with announcements of an expanded team, leadership relocation Stateside, and business boom across its two US offices.

Bacchus, creative marketing communications and studio agency, expands US presence due to high client demand.

With headquarters in London, New York, Dubai, and Miami, the agency's international client roster continues to grow and diversify - now covering industry-leading brands across wellness, beauty, design, travel, real estate, fashion, beauty, hospitality, food and beverage. The agency was honored this past month among the top 100 most innovative and creative firms in the US by The PR Net for the third consecutive year.

The latest additions to the US team follows the success, driven by growing client demand for US based agency partners with global reach and insight to service the North American market and beyond. Wellness, design, hospitality and property continue to be the core sectors of focus.

A senior figure joining the team, focused on North American business growth from NY, is Margaux Caniato. Margaux is a seasoned marketing leader, brand strategist and educator, with a proven track record generating B2B/B2C customer value, and managing multi-brand portfolios for clients of her own agency previously. This included start-ups she developed like Farmacy skincare, as well as for mega brands like Liz Claiborne and Target Corporation where she managed the famed external designer brand partnerships across home, apparel and beauty. She joins NY Co-Founder Cara Chapman and Erika Koopman, who leads the Miami team.

Chief Creative Officer and founding partner Charlotte Lurot, the celebrated producer of London Fashion Week and more, has now established NYC as her home base to meet demand for Studio work, advertising development, campaigns, brand development, design, show production and large scale event production stateside. As the UK fashion and culture sector's go-to production outfit of choice, from Beyonce's secret concert, to London Fashion Week and the Victoria & Albert Museum shows in London, Bacchus production scopes stateside are rapidly growing including the recent MELKE fashion show at NYFW.

Established in 1998, Bacchus has consistently achieved significant year-on-year growth, and successfully expanded into a range of new sectors and services. Founded by Anouschka Menzies and Charlotte Lurot, and stewarded by CEO Daize Washbourn, the agency services span brand strategy, creative communication campaigns, brand and talent partnerships, and full studio production capabilities, across fashion, design, lifestyle, hospitality, luxury, and real estate.

Bacchus clients across London, New York, Miami and the GCC include Diageo (Talisker Whisky, Don Julio Tequila, Ketel One Vodka), RH Group, Cipriani, Our Habitas, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts; Ennismore, Four Seasons Anguilla, The Victoria & Albert Museum, Design Shanghai, Chelsea Barracks, Aesop, and Arise Fashion Week.

Current ongoing US communications clients include THE WELL which continues to grow its portfolio including its first residential project, Our Habitas - the global pioneering sustainable-led hospitality group, Champalimaud Design , Four Seasons Anguilla and The Surf Club locations, Ennismore , Hotel Emma , The William Vale , Mauna Lani - Auberge Resorts Collection and EVOK Hotels . Newer client wins further include the iconic Chateau Montelena , MASS Beverly with Fendi Casa , Moke International , Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer , Preferabli and The Towers of Waldorf Astoria . While Bacchus Studio, notably acclaimed for producing London Fashion Week , Beyonce's secret pop-up concert, and The Adidas Cup, continues to service an international roster of clients across fashion, luxury automotive, beauty, branding and entertainment from the NY headquarters.

Charlotte Lurot, Bacchus Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, comments, "I'm delighted to make New York City my home at this major moment for our agency - as we expand our US team to meet the demands of our rapidly growing demand for local market presence and expertise. From Creative Communications to our robust seasoned Studio team we are now the trusted resource for our clients, their teams and their fans across the North American market and adjoining cultural scenes."

View original content:

SOURCE Bacchus