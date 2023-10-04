Hyperledger Foundation Adds Seven New Members; Moves Two Projects to Graduated Status

Set to Host Global Member Community at Events in San Francisco and Tokyo

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyperledger Foundation , the open, global ecosystem for enterprise-grade blockchain technologies, announced seven new members, including Blocklabs, Deloitte, Japan Securities Clearing Corporation and Norges Bank. The global line-up of new members reflects the worldwide engagement in the Hyperledger ecosystem. To support its widespread member community, Hyperledger Foundation is also hosting two versions of its annual Member Summit. The member-only event, which gives attendees the opportunity to shape the community's plans for the next year, will be held in San Francisco in October and Tokyo in December.

In addition, Hyperledger Cacti and Hyperledger FireFly each reached a major milestone when the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) voted to move them to graduated status. Graduated status is a reflection of the maturity of the code base, development standards and community as well as adoption and scale for a project. The graduation of Hyperledger Cacti , which is a modular interoperability framework, into a mature enterprise-grade solution for blockchain and DLT interoperability comes less than one year after it was created by the merger of two code bases, Hyperledger Cactus and Weaver, a Hyperledger Lab. The vote to advance Hyperledger FireFly , a platform for tokenization, multi-chain interoperability, and building blockchain-based applications, into graduated status comes as organizations adopt next generation blockchain development approaches and move to incorporate digital assets and tokenization into their businesses.

Both of these newly graduated projects are highlighted for their roles in CBDC deployments in a newly updated " Hyperledger in Action in CBDC ." The report has the latest on 17 CBDC projects around the world that are using Hyperledger technology, including eight implementations that have launched since the last version of the report.

Reflecting both the market's and its own evolution, Hyperledger Foundation recently unveiled a new look designed for an enterprise audience and ecosystem. It includes an update to the iconic Hyperledger Foundation node logo. The new version now features three nodes that represent the foundation, its members and the global community.

Hyperledger Foundation also continues to drive market education and training with new additions to its case study library , the launch of a use case tracker with 180+ deployments of Hyperledger technologies and a new certification offered via Linux Foundation Training. The newest case studies detail Kaleido's works with Hyperledger Foundation to advance Hyperledger FireFly and enterprise blockchain and digital asset adoption and how TradeWaltz and NTT Data delivered an all-in-one platform for the global trade market built on Hyperledger Fabric . The new Hyperledger Fabric Certified Practitioner (HFCP) certification is designed for software developers to prove their skills and knowledge on Hyperledger Fabric and for companies to become Hyperledger Certified Services Providers (HCSPs).

"Our most recent line-up of new members is a great reflection of the diversity of our global community," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager, Blockchain and Identity, at the Linux Foundation. "Ranging from central banking and financial institutions to security and software innovations and service providers and from global brands to start-ups in markets across Asia, Europe and the Americas, these members are just the latest additions to a highly engaged community invested in our technologies. We see the impact every day in the innovations happening across our projects and labs and in ways those innovations are being put to work to reshape markets worldwide."

Through support from its members, Hyperledger Foundation fosters the development and deployment of enterprise-grade, industry-specific applications, services and solutions built on open source enterprise blockchain and related technologies. Companies joining the General Member community are Blocklabs, Deloitte, Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC), Toposware and Validation Cloud.

Hyperledger Foundation supports a premier global open source blockchain community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger Foundation at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Norges Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

New General Member quotes:

Blocklabs

"We are honored to join Hyperledger Foundation, and proud to be a part of such an esteemed open-source community," said Tomasz Gesior, Co-founder & CEO, Blocklabs. "At Blocklabs, we greatly appreciate the quality of the Hyperledger technology stack, and have developed expertise in Fabric, Besu, Firefly, and Caliper. We're looking forward to contributing, learning, and helping drive adoption. Together, we can leverage open-source technologies to redefine possibilities and build a positive future for all."

Deloitte

"We are thrilled to join the Hyperledger Foundation and be a part of the global community that is driving the future of blockchain technology," said Wendy Henry, Global Lead for Blockchain and Digital Assets for Deloitte Consulting, LLP. "The foundation's commitment to open-source collaboration, interoperability, and industry standards aligns perfectly with our mission to help our clients build trust in the blockchain ecosystem. We look forward to contributing to this thriving community and to work alongside other industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of blockchain solutions."

Japan Securities Clearing Corporation

"Having embraced both open source software and Hyperledger Besu, JSCC's successful launch in January 2023 of our first DLT based production solution is a testimony to the great benefits gained from the Hyperledger & Linux Foundation communities" said Kei Miyazato, Head of IT Innovation department, Japan Securities Clearing Corporation, the clearing house subsidiary of the JPX Group. "I have great respect for the Hyperledger Foundation mission and am proud that JSCC, an international financial market infrastructure company, has become a member to further leverage open source and DLT within the global community in the spirit of the mission."

Toposware

"We are looking forward to accelerating the adoption of Enterprise Zero-Knowledge technology with Hyperledger Foundation," said Theo Gauthier, CEO, Toposware. "Zero-Knowledge holds immense untapped potential, and we are exhilarated to be pioneering this with enterprises. The adoption of Zero-Knowledge technology will be a game changer that will lead to enhanced performance, efficiency, and revenue generation."

Validation Cloud

"Validation Cloud is thrilled to join Hyperledger Foundation at a time when we observe burgeoning numbers of enterprises embracing Web3 technologies. We're looking forward to powering the next generation of enterprise blockchain applications built in the Hyperledger ecosystem and beyond," said Alex Nwaka, Validation Cloud CSO.

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: www.hyperledger.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation's projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger Foundation, RISC-V, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

