Lilly Announces Leadership Transitions

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced changes to its executive leadership team.

Mike Mason, executive vice president and president of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, will retire from Lilly at the end of 2023 after 34 years with the company. Over the last two decades, Mason has served in the leadership of Lilly's Neuroscience and Diabetes businesses to achieve significant growth and leading market positions. Over the last four years at the helm of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, Mason has overseen tirzepatide's late-stage development and unprecedented diabetes launch while establishing and preparing the company's obesity franchise for its anticipated launch.

Patrik Jonsson will assume leadership of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity as executive vice president and president, effective January 1, 2024, in addition to his current responsibility as executive vice president and president of Lilly USA. In this capacity, Jonsson will lead Lilly's launched products and Phase 3 portfolio of diabetes and obesity medicines, including tirzepatide. A 33-year Lilly veteran with strong US and international commercial experience, Jonsson also has led Lilly Immunology and Lilly Bio-Medicines, as well as served as the general manager of Lilly Sweden, Scandinavia, Italy and Japan.

Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, will take on the additional role of president of Lilly Immunology from Jonsson. In this capacity, Skovronsky will have responsibility for Lilly's launched products and phase 3 portfolio of medicines in dermatology, gastroenterology and rheumatology – fast-growing therapeutic areas with high unmet patient needs.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth for our company, I've never been more confident about our ability to deliver life-changing medicines to the patients who need them," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO. "The deep experience of our leadership team ensures that we will continue to accelerate our efforts in effective, innovative ways."

In addition, Lilly announced that Leigh Ann Pusey, executive vice president of corporate affairs and communications, has decided to leave the company at the end of 2023, returning to Washington, DC, for another career opportunity. Lilly plans to assign her function's responsibilities amongst its executive committee members.

Ricks commented on the accomplishments of Mason and Pusey:

"I have worked with Mike throughout most of my career at Lilly and can attest to the broad and positive impact he has had on our company," said Ricks. "He's a true enterprise leader who leaves behind an enduring legacy that reflects his deep passion for patients and commitment to our people. On behalf of our Board, leadership team and the thousands of employees who have benefited from working with Mike, I want to thank him for his many years of outstanding service to Lilly."

"Leigh Ann joined Lilly at a critical time, bringing essential experience and expertise to bear on our efforts to promote and sustain medical innovation," said Ricks. "She has left a lasting impact on Lilly and the patients we serve, and we are grateful for her many contributions over the past six years."

Related to these transitions, David Hyman, MD, will become Lilly's chief medical officer, reporting to Skovronsky, in addition to continuing to oversee oncology development; Jennifer Oleksiw will be promoted to group vice president, global chief customer officer, reporting to Ricks; and Mark Genovese, MD, most recently senior vice president of inflammation development at Gilead Sciences and Professor of Medicine/Immunology/Rheumatology emeritus at Stanford University, will join Lilly on October 16 to serve as senior vice president, Immunology Development, leading clinical development of the mid and late-stage immunology portfolio, reporting to Skovronsky.

