Pega Recognized as the Highest Ranked Vendor by Gartner® in 2023 Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation Platforms

Pega receives highest scores for B2B, B2C, and Indirect/Relationship Sales Use Cases for third consecutive year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., in its 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation Platforms (1) report. For the third consecutive year, Pega received the highest scores for Pega Sales Automation™ of any vendor in every Use Case evaluated, which included B2B, B2C, and Indirect/Relationship Sales.

In the report, Gartner explains, "Sales force automation platforms enable deeper sales automation, mediation of buyer and seller interactions and standardized CRM sales processes." The report examined the differences between 13 sales force automation vendors and contextualized their capabilities — aligning each vendor's capabilities against the three most common selling use cases.

Pega Sales Automation is an industry-leading, AI-powered sales execution and engagement solution built on Pega Platform™, Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Pega Sales Automation helps businesses better understand their customers as well as predict and drive the right insights by automating and simplifying complex sales processes from end-to-end to help organizations become more autonomous enterprises. This recognition comes after Pega's inclusion in recent analyst reports for its portfolio of products that help organizations deepen customer relationships. Pega was named a Leader in both the The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management report (2) and The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 report (3).

"With consumers' expectations at their highest, it's critical for organizations to have tools that effectively and easily anticipate customer needs and act on moments of opportunity to accelerate sales," said Christopher Patterson, vice president of product strategy, customer service and sales automation, Pega. "With advanced AI capabilities that accelerate and improve sales, Pega Sales Automation helps optimize sales performance while streamlining processes to help sell smarter and faster, all while keeping customers at the center of every interaction. We believe this continued recognition of Pega's capabilities further proves Pega's commitment to helping improve sales processes for better outcomes."

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

