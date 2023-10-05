RED CARPET MEDIA INVITE FOR PALEYFEST NY 2023

THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS PALEYFEST NY 2023, OCTOBER 11-17
WHAT:
Join us for the 11th annual PaleyFest NY, the premier television event of the New York fall season, where the most recognizable stars and creative teams from television's top shows will take the Paley stage for exclusive screenings and conversations. This year's PaleyFest NY runs from Wednesday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 17, and features an incredible lineup of inspiring conversations, preview screenings, and red carpet appearances by the best and brightest stars, creatives, newsmakers, and leading personalities in entertainment, news, daytime and unscripted television.
Events include:
WHERE:
The Paley Museum—25 West 52nd Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues)
List of Events including Talent by Date and Time:
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11: Live with Kelly and Mark
WHO:
Kelly Ripa, Host and Executive Producer, Live with Kelly and Mark
Mark Consuelos, Host, Live with Kelly and Mark
Moderator: David Muir, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Co-Anchor, 20/20
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12: Tamron Hall
WHO:
Tamron Hall, Host & Executive Producer, Tamron Hall
Quiana Burns, Executive Producer & Showrunner, Tamron Hall
WHEN:
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13: Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan
WHO:
Margaret Brennan, Moderator, Face the Nation
Moderator: Lesley Stahl, Correspondent, 60 Minutes; first woman to moderate Face the Nation
WHEN:
Friday, October 13, 2023
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: Invincible
WHO:
Robert Kirkman, Creator & Executive Producer, Invincible
Cory Walker, Cocreator & Co-executive Producer, Invincible
Simon Racioppa, Showrunner & Executive Producer, Invincible
Moderator: Perri Nemiroff, Senior Producer, Collider
WHEN:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15: Bill Bradley's Rolling Along
WHO:
Bill Bradley, Former U.S. Senator
Moderator: Richard Stengel, Co-chair, CARE; Former Under Secretary of State in the
WHEN:
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Media Check-in: 12:00pm
Red Carpet: 1:00pm – 2:00pm
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16: Shark Tank
WHO:
Mark Cuban, Shark Tank
Lori Greiner, Shark Tank
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
Daymond John, Shark Tank
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer, Shark Tank
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer, Shark Tank
Moderator: Sara Haines, Cohost, The View
WHEN:
Monday, October 16, 2023
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17: The Onion: An evening of Polite Mockery with America's Finest News Source
WHO:
Will Tracy, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Executive Producer, Succession; Screenwriter, The Menu
Seth Reiss, Former Head Writer, The Onion, Late Night with Seth Meyers; Screenwriter, The Menu
Carol Kolb, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Head Writer, IFC's Onion News Network; Writer, Community and Brooklyn Nine Nine
Robert Siegel, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Screenwriter, The Wrestler
Chad Nackers, Current Editor in Chief, The Onion
Moderator: Brian Stelter, Chief Correspondent and former Anchor, Reliable Sources, CNN
WHEN:
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
About The Paley Center for Media
The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for close to 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org
