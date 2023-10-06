Justice and Dr. Seuss Enterprises Team Up for Justice x The Grinch Holiday Collection, Exclusively Available at Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tween fashion enthusiasts, get ready for a holiday season filled with Grinch-inspired fashion fun! Justice, the tween clothing brand known for empowering young girls, is excited to announce their latest partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises featuring the beloved Dr. Seuss character, The Grinch. Together, they unveil a whimsical clothing collection just in time for the holidays, available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Justice's latest collaboration is a playful blend of their trendy designs with the classic charm of The Grinch. This collaboration offers tweens a unique opportunity to express their style while celebrating the season with a touch of holiday magic.

Highlights of the Justice x The Grinch collection include:

On Trend Apparel: This exclusive line features cozy mix and match fleece sets, festive leggings, and an iconic sherpa jacket featuring The Grinch. Accessories Galore : Accessorize in style with an assortment of Grinch-inspired accessories, including, hats, gloves, jewelry, and bags that will add a dash of holiday whimsy to any outfit. Cozy Sleep : The collection boasts Grinch and Max-themed sleep sets that elevate any holiday slumber party.

Justice understands the importance of fostering creativity and self-expression in young girls. This collaboration embodies these values by encouraging tweens to embrace their unique style while celebrating the holiday season with timeless characters that have captured the hearts of generations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Seuss Enterprises for this year's holiday collaboration featuring the Grinch," said Kat DePizzo, President of Justice Design Lab. "This collection has been such a pleasure to design! We curate each piece to incorporate the iconic imagery and attitude of the Grinch, while ensuring the pieces remain an extension of the Justice brand. The Justice team does such an amazing job with each piece, from the hair accessories to the apparel, it is sure to sell out."

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises said, "We are always looking to partner with brands whose values and aesthetic tastes match the lore and nostalgia of Dr. Seuss's iconic art. Justice brought a very unique, stylized look to our Grinch character. We are excited to share this collection with the tween demographic at Walmart throughout the holiday season."

The Justice x The Grinch holiday collection will be exclusively available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com starting October 2nd. With a wide range of sizes and styles, this collaboration promises to make every tween's holiday season extra special.

Join us in spreading the joy of the holiday season with Justice and the Grinch, exclusively at Walmart. For more information, visit Walmart.com/justicegirls or follow Justice on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @justice.

ABOUT JUSTICE: Justice is a leading tween clothing brand that empowers young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, Justice offers a wide range of trendy and vibrant clothing, accessories, and home décor for tweens.

ABOUT DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES: Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment and licensing company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information visit DrSeussEnterprises.com or follow @drseuss on Instagram.

Note: Dr. Seuss and The Grinch are registered trademarks of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. This collaboration is authorized and approved by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

