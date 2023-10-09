Ombré Men Unveils Game-Changing Natural Deodorant: Effective, Plant-Based, and Doctor-Formulated

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombré Men, a leading brand in men's personal care and grooming, proudly announces the launch of its all-natural deodorant. Rooted in the brand's commitment to natural ingredients, efficacy, and sustainability, the new deodorant sets a higher standard in personal care. Finally, giving consumers a natural deodorant that is backed by science and plants!

Our team of doctors & estheticians worked for over a year, creating numerous versions to get our formulation right.

Justin Tarin, Co-Founder and CEO of Ombré Men, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our team of doctors and estheticians have worked for over a year, creating numerous versions to get this formulation just right. We've achieved a deodorant that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of an effective, all-natural product."

Joining the chorus of approval is professional golfer Abraham Ancer, who raved, "This deodorant has been a game-changer for me on and off the course. It's part of my daily routine now," he added: "It's natural and it actually works. I couldn't ask for more in a deodorant."

Ombré Men goes beyond mere efficacy. The brand also champions sustainability with a refill insert system that minimizes waste. Made with 100% plant-derived ingredients, the deodorant is free from harmful elements like aluminum, parabens, and phthalates. It's pH-balanced, ensuring suitability for all skin types, including sensitive skin. With subtle, 100% natural aromas like sandalwood/eucalyptus and coconut oil/tea tree oil, Ombré Men offers freshness that lasts throughout the day.

In a market where many deodorants compromise on quality to maintain low prices, Ombré Men's unique, all-natural offering proves that efficacy and safety can coexist. Studies indicate that many chemical-based deodorants may contain hormone-disrupting ingredients. Ombré's deodorant offers an effective alternative, free from such risks, thus redefining what men should expect from their personal care products.

Don't settle for less. Experience the Ombré difference today. Offering 100% clean and effective deodorants starting at $21. Through Ombré's auto-replenishment program, you can have refill inserts automatically shipped to you on your schedule, saving both time and money.

