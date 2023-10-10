Osprey Packs Unveils Dynamic Performance and Sustainable Design in 2024 Technical Line

Pro-grade functionality, inclusive sizing and prestigious certified bluesign® Product designations honor a 50-year legacy in cutting-edge pack design

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 50 years, Osprey Packs has been a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions for extensive outdoor activities, including backpacking, hiking, biking and running. The brand will mark its golden anniversary in 2024 by dropping a dynamic wave of new products across its technical pack range, honoring boundary-pushing performance. From Pro Series and Extended Fit expansions, to the launch of the light and fast Talon | Tempest Velocity, the brand is helping all adventurers enhance, extend and enjoy their outdoor pursuits. In tandem with its pursuit for quality, Osprey is advancing its holistic sustainability efforts with its 12 core technical product families carrying prestigious certified bluesign® Product designations by spring 2024.

(L-R) Talon Pro 40 in Mars Orange, Talon Pro 30 in Silver Lining, Talon Pro 20 in Mars Orange; (L-R) Tempest Pro 40 in Silver Lining, Tempest Pro 30 in Mars Orange, Tempest Pro 20 in Siliver Lining; (L-R) Aether Pro 75 in Silver Lining, Ariel Pro 75 in Silver Lining

Pro Series

Osprey expands its Pro Series with progressive gear specially engineered for outdoor professionals. The five-piece range offers elevated function and features with unrivaled quality and durability. As most notable seasonal additions, the updated Aether™ | Ariel Pro ($400.00) combines the brand's most capable, load-bearing suspension with a versatile, simplified bag design to reduce pack weight to a minimum. Boasting a 75L capacity, the Aether™ | Ariel Pro is best suited for bigger mountaineering or backpacking trips, and the toplid, hipbelt pockets and side compression straps are strippable to tune your carry and further reduce weight. The Pro Series also sees a newly designed Talon™ | Tempest Pro. The versatile, multi-sport pack has an all-new updated framesheet and improved sizing across three volumes: 40L ($260.00), 30L ($230.00) and 20L ($200.00). This seasonal iteration is lighter than previous generations with a new, slimmer LidLock that works with more helmets, including climbing and biking. The updated packs have a technical bluesign® approved NanoFly™ fabric construction, reinforced with triple-grid UHMWPE ripstop, providing outstanding strength and durability.

Talon | Tempest Velocity

With light-and-fast multi-sport versatility, the all-new Talon™ | Tempest Velocity is designed for experienced, active adventurers who want to tackle big pursuits at record paces. The pack pairs the award-winning features of Talon™ | Tempest with a soft-flask compatible, running-vest inspired harness and a uniquely designed backpanel that allows for free movement. The design also allows for up to four inches of torso adjustment to optimize fit, while pockets placed on the chest harness, pack sides and hipbelt allow for quick access to essentials. The Talon™ | Tempest Velocity comes in two volumes for men and women: 30L ($200.00) and 20L ($180.00).

Extended Fit

Osprey introduced its Extended Fit (EF) line in 2022 to deliver a more inclusive fit and optimized performance for bigger bodies. Extended Fit enhancements include: extended hipbelts designed to fit up to 70-inch hips, extended shoulder straps, repositioned pockets and longer sternum straps. This season, Osprey will add EF sizes to top-selling technical styles: the Rook | Renn™ 65 ($190.00), suited for backpacking; the Raptor | Raven 14 ($175.00), designed for mountain biking; and the run-oriented Duro™ | Dyna LT Belt ($30.00).

bluesign® Products

Consumer products carrying the certified bluesign® Product label meet strict safety and environmental requirements. They must be made of bluesign® approved materials and produced in a resource-conserving way with a minimum impact on people and the environment. With the spring 2024 collection launch, 19 Osprey pack families, nine accessory categories, and four special edition pack series, will carry the bluesign® Product certification, including best selling technical packs: Aether™ | Ariel, Talon™ | Tempest, Atmos | Aura AG, and Exos | Eja, among others.

The Osprey Packs spring 2024 collection will be available beginning in February 24 at osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

(L-R) Talon Velocity 20 in White; Talon Velocity 30 in Matcha Green/Lemongrass; Tempest Velocity 20 in Pashmina/Melon; Tempest Velocity 30 in Dark Charcoal/Chiru Tan (PRNewswire)

(L-R) Duro Dyna LT Belt in Cascade Blue/Silver Lining; Duro Dyna LT Belt in Phantom Grey/ Toffee Orange; Raptor 14 in Black/Tungsten; Raven 14 in Space Travel Grey (PRNewswire)

Osprey Packs (PRNewswire)

