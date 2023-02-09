Thursday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Value City Arena features the Buckeyes' Zed Key and the Wildcats' Chase Audige as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Ohio State's Last Game

Ohio State lost its previous game to the Michigan, 77-69, on Sunday. Bruce Thornton led the way with 22 points, plus one rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Thornton 22 1 1 2 0 2 Justice Sueing 14 5 1 0 1 1 Brice Sensabaugh 14 9 0 0 0 1

Ohio State Players to Watch

Brice Sensabaugh leads his team in both points (17.3) and assists (1.0) per contest, and also puts up 5.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Key is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also averages 11.6 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Justice Sueing is averaging 12.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Thornton posts 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sean McNeil puts up 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 38.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

