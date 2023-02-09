Thursday's game at Beeghly Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (16-7) going head to head against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-12) at 7:00 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Youngstown State, who are favored by our model.

The Penguins enter this game following an 81-48 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Oakland 58

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Penguins defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 63-60 on January 20.

Youngstown State has nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 22

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on November 7

68-67 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 7

Youngstown State Performance Insights