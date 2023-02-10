The Dayton Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (16-8, 8-3 A-10) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.

Dayton has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Flyers are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens rank 22nd.

The Flyers record only 1.9 fewer points per game (69) than the Billikens give up (70.9).

When Dayton scores more than 70.9 points, it is 9-1.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Dayton is putting up 10.4 more points per game (74.4) than it is on the road (64).

In 2022-23, the Flyers are ceding 58.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 65.9.

In home games, Dayton is sinking one more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (32%).

Dayton Schedule