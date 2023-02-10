Sincere Carry is one of the players to watch on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bulls (12-12, 6-5 MAC) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC) at Alumni Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kent State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kent State beat the Bowling Green on Tuesday, 87-64. Its leading scorer was Malique Jacobs with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malique Jacobs 17 6 7 7 2 1 Cli'Ron Hornbeak 14 6 0 0 0 0 Chris Payton 14 6 1 0 3 0

Kent State Players to Watch

Jacobs is posting 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 36.9% of his shots from the floor.

Miryne Thomas gets the Golden Flashes 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is No. 1 on the Golden Flashes in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 5.7 points and 0.3 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Giovanni Santiago gives the Golden Flashes 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)