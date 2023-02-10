The Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 MAC) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (17-7, 9-2 MAC) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Zips' opponents have made.

In games Ohio shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 13-8 overall.

The Zips are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 43rd.

The Bobcats record 78.1 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 63.6 the Zips give up.

Ohio has a 13-10 record when putting up more than 63.6 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

Ohio posts 82.5 points per game in home games, compared to 76.5 points per game away from home, a difference of six points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bobcats are giving up 65.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 80.7.

Ohio is making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 3.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).

