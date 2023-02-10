Wright State vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (8-14) going head to head against the Wright State Raiders (4-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-53 victory as our model heavily favors Milwaukee.
The Raiders dropped their most recent outing 93-80 against IUPUI on Saturday.
Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Wright State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Wright State 53
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Raiders registered their best win of the season, an 80-70 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 345) on January 13
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders' -308 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.5 per contest (356th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Wright State is averaging more points (65.7 per game) than it is overall (64.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Raiders are scoring 67.2 points per game, 3.7 more than they are averaging on the road (63.5).
- At home, Wright State gives up 73.9 points per game. Away, it concedes 81.1.
- In their past 10 games, the Raiders are posting 69.2 points per game, 4.6 more than their season average (64.6).
