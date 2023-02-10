Friday's contest at Klotsche Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (8-14) going head to head against the Wright State Raiders (4-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-53 victory as our model heavily favors Milwaukee.

The Raiders dropped their most recent outing 93-80 against IUPUI on Saturday.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 70, Wright State 53

Wright State Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Raiders registered their best win of the season, an 80-70 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 345) on January 13

Wright State Performance Insights