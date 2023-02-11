Bowling Green vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-7) and Bowling Green Falcons (21-2) matching up at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Falcons enter this matchup following an 81-44 victory over Ohio on Wednesday.
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 70, Bowling Green 66
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- On January 18 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings, the Falcons captured their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bowling Green is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 25
- 84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 15
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on January 21
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 23
- 71-66 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on January 14
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons have a +419 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.4 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.
- Bowling Green scores fewer points in conference play (77.4 per game) than overall (80.6).
- The Falcons are scoring more points at home (84.2 per game) than on the road (76.8).
- Bowling Green allows 59.9 points per game at home, and 64.6 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Falcons are posting 77.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than their season average (80.6).
