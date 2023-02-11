Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the IUPUI Jaguars (14-10) and the Cleveland State Vikings (22-3) clashing at IUPUI Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-58 victory for heavily favored IUPUI according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Vikings claimed an 88-49 win over Chicago State.
Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 70, Cleveland State 58
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- Against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Vikings captured their signature win of the season on November 15, a 90-83 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most wins.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 8
- 76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on December 11
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on December 29
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 4
- 81-50 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 12
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings have a +487 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.8 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.3 per contest to rank 36th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Cleveland State has put up 79.6 points per game in Horizon play, and 76.8 overall.
- At home, the Vikings score 74.2 points per game. Away, they score 80.4.
- Cleveland State is giving up fewer points at home (51.5 per game) than on the road (66.4).
- The Vikings are averaging 81.9 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 5.1 more than their average for the season (76.8).
