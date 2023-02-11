Saturday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (17-7) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-20) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-50 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Penguins head into this game after an 85-62 victory against Oakland on Thursday.

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Detroit Mercy 50

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Penguins took down the Green Bay Phoenix 63-60 on January 20.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28
  • 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2
  • 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 22
  • 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on November 7
  • 85-62 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Youngstown State Performance Insights

  • The Penguins are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +254 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.0 points per game (131st in college basketball) and give up 57.5 per outing (39th in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Youngstown State is posting 65.6 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (68.0 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
  • When playing at home, the Penguins are averaging 11.9 more points per game (73.5) than they are on the road (61.6).
  • In 2022-23, Youngstown State is allowing 53.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 62.5.
  • The Penguins have been scoring 64.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 68.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.