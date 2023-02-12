Sunday's game at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (20-4) taking on the Wright State Raiders (5-20) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-50 victory as our model heavily favors Green Bay.

The Raiders' last game on Friday ended in a 74-65 win against Milwaukee.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Wright State 50

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 80-70.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on February 10

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 345) on January 13

Wright State Performance Insights