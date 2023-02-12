Xavier vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (17-6) against the Xavier Musketeers (7-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-54 in favor of Creighton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Musketeers enter this contest on the heels of a 73-52 loss to St. John's (NY) on Wednesday.
Xavier vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Xavier vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 82, Xavier 54
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- On November 19, the Musketeers picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-49 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, a top 100 team (No. 90), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Musketeers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.
Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 204) on December 9
- 87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on November 7
- 73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on November 27
- 84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 22
- 78-52 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers have a -224 scoring differential, falling short by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.1 points per game, 327th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 221st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Xavier has scored 48.9 points per game in Big East action, and 56.1 overall.
- At home, the Musketeers average 56.7 points per game. On the road, they score 55.
- Xavier is conceding fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (71.9).
- The Musketeers have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 46.2 points per contest, 9.9 fewer points their than season average of 56.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.