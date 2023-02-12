Sunday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (17-6) against the Xavier Musketeers (7-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-54 in favor of Creighton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Musketeers enter this contest on the heels of a 73-52 loss to St. John's (NY) on Wednesday.

Xavier vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Xavier vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, Xavier 54

Xavier Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Musketeers picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-49 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, a top 100 team (No. 90), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Musketeers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 204) on December 9

87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on November 7

73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on November 27

84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on November 22

78-52 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on November 13

Xavier Performance Insights