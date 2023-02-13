Monday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (23-3) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-15) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Vikings claimed an 83-59 victory against IUPUI.

Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 56

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

  • The Vikings took down the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 52-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their signature victory of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 8
  • 83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 11
  • 76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on December 11
  • 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 4
  • 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on December 29

Cleveland State Performance Insights

  • The Vikings put up 77 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per outing (36th in college basketball). They have a +511 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game.
  • In Horizon action, Cleveland State has averaged 2.9 more points (79.9) than overall (77) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Vikings score 74.2 points per game. On the road, they average 80.6.
  • In 2022-23 Cleveland State is conceding 14.2 fewer points per game at home (51.5) than away (65.7).
  • In their last 10 games, the Vikings are putting up 81 points per game, four more than their season average (77).

