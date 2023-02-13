Ohio State vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) and the Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) clashing at Value City Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Buckeyes won their most recent game 93-63 against Minnesota on Wednesday.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 70, Indiana 69
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 31, the Buckeyes notched their signature win of the season, a 66-57 home victory.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (eight).
- Ohio State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 5) on November 30
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 8
- 84-67 over Oregon (No. 23) on December 21
- 76-67 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 14
- 88-86 over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on December 20
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game (scoring 83.1 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 66 per outing to rank 233rd in college basketball) and have a +428 scoring differential overall.
- With 76.6 points per game in Big Ten action, Ohio State is tallying 6.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (83.1 PPG).
- In home games, the Buckeyes are putting up six more points per game (85.5) than they are in road games (79.5).
- Ohio State surrenders 62.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.8 on the road.
- On offense, the Buckeyes have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 76.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 83.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
