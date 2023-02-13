The Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) will look to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 66 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 23-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.

Indiana is 22-1 when it scores more than 66 points.

The 83.1 points per game the Buckeyes record are 22.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (60.3).

When Ohio State scores more than 60.3 points, it is 21-3.

Ohio State has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 9% higher than the Hoosiers give up.

The Hoosiers' 49.8 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Schedule