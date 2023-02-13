The Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) will look to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoosiers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 66 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has a 23-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.
  • Indiana is 22-1 when it scores more than 66 points.
  • The 83.1 points per game the Buckeyes record are 22.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (60.3).
  • When Ohio State scores more than 60.3 points, it is 21-3.
  • Ohio State has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.
  • This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 9% higher than the Hoosiers give up.
  • The Hoosiers' 49.8 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 @ Wisconsin W 90-67 Kohl Center
2/5/2023 @ Maryland L 90-54 Xfinity Center
2/8/2023 Minnesota W 93-63 Value City Arena
2/13/2023 Indiana - Value City Arena
2/16/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
2/20/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

