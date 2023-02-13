How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 13
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) will look to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ohio State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 66 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 23-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.
- Indiana is 22-1 when it scores more than 66 points.
- The 83.1 points per game the Buckeyes record are 22.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (60.3).
- When Ohio State scores more than 60.3 points, it is 21-3.
- Ohio State has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.
- This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.3% from the field, 9% higher than the Hoosiers give up.
- The Hoosiers' 49.8 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 90-67
|Kohl Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 90-54
|Xfinity Center
|2/8/2023
|Minnesota
|W 93-63
|Value City Arena
|2/13/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.