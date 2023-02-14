The Western Michigan Broncos (6-19, 2-10 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) at University Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Kent State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats

In the Golden Flashes' 21 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (33.3%).

Kent State is 14-7-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has had less success against the spread than Kent State this season, sporting an ATS record of 7-14-0, as opposed to the 14-7-0 mark of Kent State.

Kent State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Michigan 70.6 145.6 74.2 138.4 142.3 Kent State 75 145.6 64.2 138.4 144.4

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Kent State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of the Golden Flashes' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Kent State has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year in conference games.

The Golden Flashes put up an average of 75 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 74.2 the Broncos allow.

Kent State has put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 13-1 overall record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Western Michigan vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Michigan 7-14-0 11-10-0 Kent State 14-7-0 7-14-0

Kent State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits

Western Michigan Kent State 5-5 Home Record 12-0 1-13 Away Record 7-5 3-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 74.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.