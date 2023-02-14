How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) look to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Toledo shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.
- The RedHawks are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rockets sit at 173rd.
- The 84.3 points per game the Rockets average are 9.2 more points than the RedHawks allow (75.1).
- When Toledo scores more than 75.1 points, it is 17-2.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison
- Toledo is putting up 90.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 79.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Rockets are allowing 76.1 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as they are allowing when playing on the road.
- Toledo is draining 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.9 more threes and 4.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 84-59
|Savage Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Akron
|W 84-74
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|W 70-63
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|2/14/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Savage Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|2/21/2023
|Akron
|-
|Savage Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.