The Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) look to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Toledo shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.

The RedHawks are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rockets sit at 173rd.

The 84.3 points per game the Rockets average are 9.2 more points than the RedHawks allow (75.1).

When Toledo scores more than 75.1 points, it is 17-2.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

Toledo is putting up 90.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 79.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Rockets are allowing 76.1 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as they are allowing when playing on the road.

Toledo is draining 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.9 more threes and 4.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

Toledo Schedule