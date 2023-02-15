Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (22-2) and Northern Illinois Huskies (12-11) matching up at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
Their last time out, the Falcons won on Saturday 75-69 against Kent State.
Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Northern Illinois 66
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 18, the Falcons defeated the Toledo Rockets (No. 55 in our computer rankings) by a score of 88-76.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Falcons are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- Bowling Green has 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 25
- 84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 15
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 114) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on January 21
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 23
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons have a +425 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.4 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and are allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.
- Bowling Green's offense has been less productive in MAC tilts this year, putting up 77.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.4 PPG.
- In home games, the Falcons are scoring 7.5 more points per game (84.2) than they are in road games (76.7).
- Bowling Green is surrendering 59.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.0 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been scoring 77.4 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 80.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
