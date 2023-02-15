Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (22-2) and Northern Illinois Huskies (12-11) matching up at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

Their last time out, the Falcons won on Saturday 75-69 against Kent State.

Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Northern Illinois 66

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 18, the Falcons defeated the Toledo Rockets (No. 55 in our computer rankings) by a score of 88-76.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Falcons are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Bowling Green has 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 25

84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 58) on December 15

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 114) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 114) on January 21

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bowling Green Performance Insights