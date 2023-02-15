The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 AAC) face the East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
DraftKings Cincinnati (-8.5) 141 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati is 16-8-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Bearcats' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
  • East Carolina has covered 14 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Pirates' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Cincinnati is 60th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (45th).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Bearcats' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +30000, Cincinnati has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.