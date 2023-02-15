Wednesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (21-4) going head-to-head against the Ohio Bobcats (5-18) at 6:30 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Ball State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bobcats' last game on Saturday ended in a 72-71 win against Northern Illinois.

Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Ohio vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 74, Ohio 68

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats registered their signature win of the season on November 29, when they claimed a 52-51 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

72-71 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on February 11

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on November 26

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 21

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on February 1

Ohio Performance Insights