Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (19-4) and Western Michigan Broncos (10-13) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Toledo, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Rockets head into this matchup on the heels of a 71-58 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 70, Western Michigan 60

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets' signature win this season came in a 71-68 victory against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on December 8.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

57-45 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on December 11

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 41) on December 4

91-73 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 8

80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 26

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on January 11

Toledo Performance Insights