Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (24-3) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10) at Wolstein Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-61 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Vikings enter this game on the heels of a 73-63 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Northern Kentucky 61

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 15, the Vikings took down the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 71 in our computer rankings) by a score of 90-83.

Cleveland State has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 141) on February 4

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 141) on December 29

76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on December 11

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 11

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on January 8

Cleveland State Performance Insights