Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-16) and the Wright State Raiders (5-21) squaring off at Hilliard Gates Sports Center (on February 16) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Raiders' last contest on Sunday ended in a 75-55 loss to Green Bay.
Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 71, Wright State 63
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Raiders registered their signature win of the season, an 80-70 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wright State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.
Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 10
- 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 290) on January 28
- 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 340) on January 13
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders have a -319 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, and are giving up 76.9 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Wright State is putting up more points (65.6 per game) than it is overall (64.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Raiders are scoring 3.6 more points per game at home (67.2) than on the road (63.6).
- In 2022-23 Wright State is conceding 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.9) than away (79.6).
- The Raiders are posting 70.9 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 6.3 more than their average for the season (64.6).
