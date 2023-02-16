Thursday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-16) and the Wright State Raiders (5-21) squaring off at Hilliard Gates Sports Center (on February 16) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Raiders' last contest on Sunday ended in a 75-55 loss to Green Bay.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 71, Wright State 63

Wright State Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Raiders registered their signature win of the season, an 80-70 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wright State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 10

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 290) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 340) on January 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wright State Performance Insights