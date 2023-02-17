The Kent State Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 MAC) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-20, 3-10 MAC) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Kent State has compiled a 15-7-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Golden Flashes' 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Eastern Michigan has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.

A total of 13 Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Kent State is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (78th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (74th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kent State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

