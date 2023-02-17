Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 17
The Kent State Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 MAC) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-20, 3-10 MAC) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kent State (-17)
|147
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Kent State (-17)
|146.5
|-2500
|+1300
|Tipico
|Kent State (-17.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Kent State has compiled a 15-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Golden Flashes' 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Eastern Michigan has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- A total of 13 Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Kent State is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (78th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (74th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kent State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
