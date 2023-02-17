Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Friday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (18-7) and the Milwaukee Panthers (8-16) at Beeghly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Penguins are coming off of a 72-67 win over Detroit Mercy in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 68, Milwaukee 56
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 20, the Penguins took down the Green Bay Phoenix (No. 64 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-60.
- Youngstown State has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 167) on November 7
- 60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 259) on December 31
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on January 22
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins have a +259 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 68.2 points per game to rank 129th in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.
- Offensively, Youngstown State is putting up 66 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (68.2 points per game) is 2.2 PPG higher.
- The Penguins are scoring 73.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (61.6).
- Defensively, Youngstown State has been better in home games this season, surrendering 54.1 points per game, compared to 62.5 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Penguins have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 64.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
