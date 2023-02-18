Akron vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Akron Zips (18-8, 10-3 MAC) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (12-14, 6-7 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN3.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Akron vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Akron (-10.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Akron (-10)
|146.5
|-550
|+400
|Tipico
|Akron (-9.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Akron vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Akron has put together a 10-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Zips and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.
- Buffalo has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Bulls and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 24 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
