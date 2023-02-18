The Akron Zips (18-8, 10-3 MAC) go up against the Buffalo Bulls (12-14, 6-7 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN3.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Akron vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Akron (-10.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Akron (-10) 146.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Akron (-9.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Akron vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Akron has put together a 10-13-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Zips and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.
  • Buffalo has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 24 times this season.

