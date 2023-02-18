The Toledo Rockets (20-6, 11-2 MAC) will attempt to build on a 10-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Bowling Green Falcons (10-16, 4-9 MAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN3

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games Bowling Green shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Falcons are the 128th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 185th.

The Falcons score just 0.1 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Rockets allow (76.6).

Bowling Green has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

Bowling Green is posting 75.8 points per game this season at home, which is 1.4 fewer points than it is averaging in away games (77.2).

The Falcons give up 72.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.

At home, Bowling Green is making 1.1 fewer treys per game (6.9) than in road games (8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to on the road (35.4%).

Bowling Green Schedule