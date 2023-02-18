Saturday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (22-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (10-14) at University Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Falcons are coming off of an 85-81 loss to Northern Illinois in their last game on Wednesday.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 77, Western Michigan 62

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

On January 18 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 68) in our computer rankings, the Falcons claimed their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory at home.

Bowling Green has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 106) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 106) on January 21

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 23

82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 146) on December 11

71-66 on the road over Akron (No. 165) on January 14

Bowling Green Performance Insights