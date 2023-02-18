Saturday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (15-11) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bearcats head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-57 loss to East Carolina on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Tulane 67, Cincinnati 60

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

  • The Bearcats took down the Tulane Green Wave (No. 98-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 53-50 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.
  • Cincinnati has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bearcats are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 126) on February 11
  • 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 190) on November 25
  • 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 197) on November 10
  • 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on December 1
  • 99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on December 18

Cincinnati Performance Insights

  • The Bearcats average 61 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (147th in college basketball). They have a -54 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
  • Offensively, Cincinnati is posting 54.8 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (61 points per game) is 6.2 PPG higher.
  • The Bearcats are posting 62.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 58.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively Cincinnati has played worse at home this year, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 61.8 on the road.
  • The Bearcats have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 53.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.5 points fewer than the 61 they've scored this season.

