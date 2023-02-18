Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (9-13) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-17) going head-to-head at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Buffalo, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The RedHawks' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in an 83-80 loss to Central Michigan.
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 71, Miami (OH) 66
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks defeated the No. 106-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Kent State Golden Flashes, 84-76, on January 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Miami (OH) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Miami (OH) is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 149) on November 11
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 18
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on December 2
- 71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 238) on February 8
- 77-68 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 28
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks have a -133 scoring differential, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game, 109th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.2 per contest to rank 348th in college basketball.
- In MAC games, Miami (OH) has averaged 0.8 more points (69.9) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- The RedHawks are scoring more points at home (74.3 per game) than away (64.8).
- Miami (OH) concedes 68.6 points per game at home, and 82.1 away.
- The RedHawks are posting 69.2 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.1.
