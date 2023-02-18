Saturday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (9-13) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-17) going head-to-head at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Buffalo, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The RedHawks' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in an 83-80 loss to Central Michigan.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 71, Miami (OH) 66

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks defeated the No. 106-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Kent State Golden Flashes, 84-76, on January 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Miami (OH) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Miami (OH) is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 149) on November 11

74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 18

73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on December 2

71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 238) on February 8

77-68 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 28

Miami (OH) Performance Insights