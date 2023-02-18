Ohio vs. Central Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 MAC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 MAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-7.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Ohio (-7)
|144.5
|-280
|+235
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Ohio (-6.5)
|144.5
|-278
|+230
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Ohio (-6.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Ohio is 13-11-1 ATS this season.
- In the Bobcats' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Central Michigan has covered 12 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Chippewas' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.
