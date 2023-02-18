The Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 MAC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 MAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio is 13-11-1 ATS this season.

In the Bobcats' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Central Michigan has covered 12 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Chippewas' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

