The Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 MAC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 MAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-7.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio (-7) 144.5 -280 +235 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Ohio (-6.5) 144.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ohio (-6.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Ohio is 13-11-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Bobcats' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Central Michigan has covered 12 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Chippewas' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.