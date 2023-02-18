The Dallas Stars (30-14-11, on a three-game losing streak) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (17-34-4) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Saturday, February 18 starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH.

The Blue Jackets have put up a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 26 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On the power play, 30 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (23.3% conversion rate).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Saturday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-265)

Stars (-265) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-3.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 5-4-9 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 17-34-4.

Columbus has earned 15 points (6-6-3) in its 15 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has one point (0-10-1) in 11 games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have earned 37 points in their 27 games with at least three goals scored.

Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 4-8-0 (eight points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.53 30th 2nd 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.76 30th 16th 32.1 Shots 29 27th 13th 31.1 Shots Allowed 35 30th 9th 23.6% Power Play % 16.1% 30th 2nd 83.9% Penalty Kill % 77% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.