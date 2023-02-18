Saturday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (25-3) and the Wright State Raiders (5-22) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-56 and heavily favors Cleveland State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Raiders' last outing on Thursday ended in a 95-82 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Wright State 56

Wright State Schedule Analysis

  • The Raiders beat the No. 143-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 80-70, on February 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vikings are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 54th-most victories.
  • Wright State has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 10
  • 83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on January 28
  • 82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 333) on January 13

Wright State Performance Insights

  • The Raiders' -332 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per outing (355th in college basketball).
  • In Horizon games, Wright State has averaged 1.2 more points (66.5) than overall (65.3) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Raiders are averaging 2.4 more points per game at home (67.2) than away (64.8).
  • At home Wright State is giving up 73.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than it is away (80.6).
  • The Raiders are putting up 70.9 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.3.

