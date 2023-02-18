Saturday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (25-3) and the Wright State Raiders (5-22) at Wolstein Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-56 and heavily favors Cleveland State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Raiders' last outing on Thursday ended in a 95-82 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 83, Wright State 56

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders beat the No. 143-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Kentucky Norse, 80-70, on February 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vikings are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 54th-most victories.

Wright State has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).

Wright State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 10

83-49 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on January 28

82-69 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 333) on January 13

Wright State Performance Insights