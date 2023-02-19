Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Beeghly Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (22-4) squaring off against the Youngstown State Penguins (18-8) at 1:00 PM ET on February 19. Our computer prediction projects a 66-57 win for Green Bay.
The Penguins head into this matchup after a 75-54 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.
Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 66, Youngstown State 57
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- On January 20, the Penguins registered their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.
- Youngstown State has 13 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on December 2
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on January 28
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 189) on November 7
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 247) on January 22
- 60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 260) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins average 67.7 points per game (138th in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per contest (50th in college basketball). They have a +238 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.
- Youngstown State is scoring 65.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 2.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.7).
- Offensively the Penguins have played better at home this season, scoring 72.1 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game in away games.
- Youngstown State is ceding 55.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.0 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (62.5).
- The Penguins' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 63.7 points a contest compared to the 67.7 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.