How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (20-6) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes put up 19.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines give up (62.3).
- When Ohio State gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 19-1.
- Ohio State is 22-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
- The Wolverines put up 75.7 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Buckeyes give up.
- When Michigan puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 19-3.
- Michigan has a 20-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.6 points.
- This year the Wolverines are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.5% more than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|Minnesota
|W 93-63
|Value City Arena
|2/13/2023
|Indiana
|L 83-59
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 67-55
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/24/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Value City Arena
