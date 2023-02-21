Tuesday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (15-12) and the Youngstown State Penguins (18-9) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with IUPUI securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Penguins' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 67-54 loss to Green Bay.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 68, Youngstown State 66

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

On January 20, the Penguins picked up their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings.

Youngstown State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on December 2

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on January 28

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on November 7

60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on December 31

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 254) on January 22

Youngstown State Performance Insights