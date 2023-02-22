Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (23-3) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-19) facing off at McGuirk Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-60 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Falcons won their most recent outing 65-53 against Western Michigan on Saturday.
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 80, Central Michigan 60
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- On January 18 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings, the Falcons secured their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory at home.
- Bowling Green has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21
- 82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 138) on December 11
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23
- 84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 173) on December 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons put up 79.8 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +433 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.
- Bowling Green has averaged 3.2 fewer points in MAC action (76.6) than overall (79.8).
- The Falcons average 83.9 points per game at home, and 75.9 away.
- Bowling Green is allowing fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (64.1).
- Over their last 10 games, the Falcons are averaging 74.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than their season average (79.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.