Wednesday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (23-3) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-19) facing off at McGuirk Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-60 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Falcons won their most recent outing 65-53 against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 80, Central Michigan 60

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

On January 18 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings, the Falcons secured their best win of the season, an 88-76 victory at home.

Bowling Green has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21

82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 138) on December 11

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23

84-70 on the road over IUPUI (No. 173) on December 15

Bowling Green Performance Insights