Cincinnati vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Memphis Lady Tigers (16-9) taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-17) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-55 win as our model heavily favors Memphis.
The Bearcats enter this game on the heels of a 65-54 loss to Tulane on Saturday.
Cincinnati vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Cincinnati vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 72, Cincinnati 55
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats' signature victory of the season came against the Tulane Green Wave, a top 100 team (No. 95), according to our computer rankings. The Bearcats captured the 53-50 road win on February 4.
- Cincinnati has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in the nation.
Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on February 11
- 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 181) on November 25
- 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on November 10
- 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on December 1
- 99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 272) on December 18
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats have a -65 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 60.8 points per game, 265th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball.
- Cincinnati has averaged 6.1 fewer points in AAC action (54.7) than overall (60.8).
- At home, the Bearcats average 62.2 points per game. Away, they average 58.7.
- Cincinnati is allowing more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (61.8).
- While the Bearcats are scoring 60.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 54.5 points per contest.
