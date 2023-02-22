The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 9-6 AAC) and the Temple Owls (15-13, 9-6 AAC) take the floor at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

Cincinnati vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 12 of Cincinnati's 25 games with a set total.

The Bearcats are 14-9-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati sports a 14-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 12-13-0 mark from Temple.

Cincinnati vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.1 146.8 68.9 138.1 143.7 Temple 69.7 146.8 69.2 138.1 137.7

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Cincinnati has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Bearcats have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

The Bearcats have put together a 9-6-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Bearcats average 7.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Owls give up (69.2).

Cincinnati is 13-2 against the spread and 16-4 overall when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Cincinnati vs. Temple Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 14-9-0 12-11-0 Temple 12-13-0 13-12-0

Cincinnati vs. Temple Home/Away Splits

Cincinnati Temple 13-3 Home Record 8-7 4-5 Away Record 6-4 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

