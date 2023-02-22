Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Millett Hall has the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-11) matching up with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-17) at 7:00 PM (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Northern Illinois, who is slightly favored by our model.
Their last time out, the RedHawks won on Saturday 72-67 against Buffalo.
Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 73, Miami (OH) 69
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks picked up their best win of the season on January 11 by securing an 84-76 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Miami (OH) is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on November 11
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 18
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on December 2
- 71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on February 8
- 72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 253) on February 18
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks' -128 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.2 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (346th in college basketball).
- Miami (OH)'s offense has been more productive in MAC games this season, putting up 70.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.2 PPG.
- The RedHawks score 74.3 points per game at home, compared to 65.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Miami (OH) is giving up 68.6 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 80.7.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the RedHawks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 70.3 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
