Wednesday's game at Millett Hall has the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-11) matching up with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-17) at 7:00 PM (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Northern Illinois, who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the RedHawks won on Saturday 72-67 against Buffalo.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 73, Miami (OH) 69

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks picked up their best win of the season on January 11 by securing an 84-76 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Miami (OH) is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on November 11

74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 18

73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on December 2

71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on February 8

72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 253) on February 18

Miami (OH) Performance Insights