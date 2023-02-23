Thursday's game at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (23-4) going head-to-head against the Cleveland State Vikings (26-3) at 6:30 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for Green Bay, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Vikings came out on top in their most recent game 87-49 against Wright State on Saturday.

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 65, Cleveland State 62

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 64-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 90-83 win on November 15 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Cleveland State has 21 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 16

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 4

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on December 29

83-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 11

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on January 8

Cleveland State Performance Insights